The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team seems to be re-loading for the 2024-25 season as Coach Kim Mulkey has announced the addition of three guards to the program via the transfer portal.

The Tigers' perimeter depth is getting some help with the three newest Tigers -- Shayeann Day-Wilson (Mississippi State), Kailyn Gilbert (Arizona), and Mjracle Sheppard (Miami).

The trio will join previously announced transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger (Arkansas) and Jada Richard (Lafayette Christian Academy), Louisiana's high school player of the year, as the five new additions to the upcoming season's roster.

“We could not be more excited to add Shayeann, Kailyn, and Mjracle to the LSU family,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “The three of them will add a combination of experience and depth on the perimeter for us and will bolster our roster to continue to compete at an elite level.”

Coach Mulkey shared her excitement about the additions on social media.

About the three additions

Day-Wilson spent last season at Miami and before that, two seasons at Duke. In 2022, she was named the ACC Freshman of the Year.

In her three collegiate seasons, the Toronto, Ontario native has averaged 10.8 points per game with 300 assists and 79 steals. She has started 71 games and played in a total of 93 games in her college career.

Gilbert comes to Baton Rouge after spending two seasons at Arizona. During her sophomore season, she averaged 15.1 points per game. She also tallied a total of 88 assists during her time in Tucson.

Last season, Gilbert scored over 20 points six different times and earned one Pac-12 Player of the Week honor.

Sheppard will join the Tigers after just one season in Starkville playing for Mississippi State. The Kent, Washington native averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 assists per game with 48 steals last year for the Bulldogs.