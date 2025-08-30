LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The long wait ends this weekend. After more than a year of construction and anticipation, Louisiana will finally christen its newly renovated Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns take the field for the 25th Herbert Heymann Classic against Rice, a matchup that not only celebrates the program’s investment in facilities but also introduces one of college football’s most unconventional offensive systems.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with local radio pre-game starting at 4 p.m. on 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM.

A New Era in Lafayette

Louisiana enters the 2025 season as the Sun Belt West favorite after a 10-4 campaign and its fifth trip to the conference championship game. Saturday marks more than just an opener—it’s the debut of a $65 million stadium transformation that pushed capacity to 30,932, added 34 luxury suites and more than 500 club seats, and overhauled the fan experience.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux, now in his fourth season, knows the moment is bigger than just football.

“This is a historic moment for our program,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got a beautiful new stadium, great expectations, and a tough opponent that’s going to test us right out of the gate.”

The Cajuns have won 16 of their last 17 home openers.

Spotlight on Walker Howard

All eyes will be on quarterback Walker Howard. The Lafayette native and St. Thomas More product transfers home from Ole Miss, where he saw limited action. Saturday will be his first collegiate start.

Howard inherits an offense that lost its top four receivers but returns a proven rushing duo in Bill Davis and Zylan Perry. The Cajuns leaned on balance in 2024, ranking above the national median in both rushing and passing.

“Walker has all the tools,” Desormeaux said. “Now it’s about going out and executing when the lights come on.”

Rice Brings a Revolutionary Offense

Rice arrives under new head coach Scott Abell, who is installing the “Rice Gun Choice” spread option. The system blends old-school Nebraska option football with Chip Kelly’s uptempo spread attack.

Abell built Davidson into one of the nation’s most prolific rushing programs, leading FCS in rushing yards six of the last seven years. His teams also posted top-tier scoring marks.

Quarterback Chase Jenkins, a former wide receiver, will run the scheme. He brings mobility and enough arm strength to keep defenses honest, while running back Quinton Jackson anchors the ground game.

Defensive Test for Louisiana

Cajuns defensive coordinator Jim Salgado faces the challenge of preparing for an offense unlike anything else on the schedule. The key will be assignment discipline.

Louisiana returns six defensive starters but also breaks in seven new faces after losing its top tacklers from last season. The secondary, led by Tyree Skipper and Kody Jackson, was one of the nation’s better units in 2024, while Cameron Whitfield and Jordan Lawson provide a proven pass rush. Against an option attack, though, discipline matters more than stats.

Special Teams in Transition

Perhaps the biggest shoes to fill belong to kicker Kenneth Almendares, last year’s Lou Groza Award winner. Almendares was automatic inside 50 yards and delivered game-winners in multiple Cajun victories.

Now, Tony Sterner and Logan Klotz compete for the job. The outcome could matter in close games early in the season.

The Bottom Line

Louisiana enters as an 11.5-point favorite, backed by stability under Desormeaux, the energy of a renovated stadium, and Rice still adjusting to a brand-new system. But option offenses can shorten games and create surprises. If Howard struggles in his first start or the kicking game falters, Rice could hang around longer than expected.

For the Cajuns, the task is simple: take care of business and do it convincingly. A Sun Belt title run starts with a showcase win.

Keys for Louisiana:

Walker Howard manages the game and avoids mistakes

Defensive front stays disciplined against the option

Special teams deliver in high-pressure moments