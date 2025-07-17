Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Day Set for August 16th at Blackham Coliseum
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-AM) - As we're getting closer to August, excitement is in the air for fall sports involving the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Excitement Builds for Fall Ragin' Cajuns Sports
Of course, the big one is football, and we all know the excitement surrounding the upcoming season as fans anticipate checking out the new Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium for the first time.
Fan Day Set for August 16 at Blackham Coliseum
To celebrate all things Ragin' Cajuns Athletics, the program is once again hosting the annual Louisiana Athletics Fan Day on Saturday, August 16, 2025, starting at noon at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette.
Meet the Teams: Football, Soccer, Volleyball & More
This totally free event will feature players and coaches from the following:
- Football
- Soccer
- Volleyball
- Cheer
- Ragin' Jazz
Free T-Shirts, Autographs, and Coach Talks
At the event, you'll be able to hear from coaches, pick up a free t-shirt, and get autographs from your favorite student-athletes.
Event Details: Time, Location, and What to Expect
Again, here are all the particulars for Louisiana Athletics Day:
- 🗓️ August 16th
- ⏰ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
- 📍 Blackham Coliseum
