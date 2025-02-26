Ragin’ Cajuns Fall to McNeese in Road Opener, 3-0

(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns struggled to generate offense in their road opener Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to McNeese at Joe Miller Ballpark. The Cowboys used clutch two-out hitting and a strong bullpen performance from eight different pitchers to secure the win.

McNeese (6-1) broke the scoreless deadlock in the third inning when Matt Stancliff ripped an opposite-field double down the left-field line, bringing home Bryce Fontenot. The Cowboys then padded their lead in the fifth, capitalizing on three consecutive walks before Marcus Heusohn delivered a two-run single up the middle to make it 3-0.

Louisiana (4-4) had its chances but couldn’t find the timely hit. The Ragin’ Cajuns collected four singles from Drew Markle, Kasen Bellard, Brooks Wright, and Connor Cuff but stranded seven runners on base, including three in scoring position through the first two innings.

Bellard reached on an infield single in the first but was left at second when McNeese starter Diego Corrales induced a groundout to end the frame. In the second inning, Owen Galt and Jose Torres worked walks and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Corrales escaped the jam with a strikeout.

On the mound, Louisiana starter JR Tollett (1-1) made his first career start, allowing one run on four hits over 2.2 innings while striking out three. The Ragin’ Cajuns bullpen kept the game within reach, as James Trimble fanned three in 1.2 innings before Alex Rosario, Riley Marcotte, and Matthew Holzhammer combined for 3.2 innings of hitless relief, striking out four.

McNeese’s bullpen was equally effective. Marcus Mott (1-0), the second of eight pitchers used, earned the win after tossing a hitless inning with a strikeout.

Louisiana will look to bounce back Wednesday when it returns home to face in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana will look to bounce back Wednesday when it returns home to face in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.