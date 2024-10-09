(Lafayette, Louisiana) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Louisiana Athletics has partnered with Our Lady of Lourdes Health to support those impacted by breast cancer during the highly anticipated Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Appalachian State football game on Saturday, October 12, at Cajun Field.

Fans attending the game are invited to join in the "Standing up to Cancer" tribute, which will take place at the end of the first quarter. This special moment aims to honor and support individuals who have battled breast cancer. To participate, attendees are encouraged to print out a special sign beforehand and bring it to the game. Extra signs will be available at Cajuns Village, Guest Services, and throughout the concourse at Cajun Field for those who need one.

As the official game sponsor, Our Lady of Lourdes Health will enhance the experience by distributing free pink wristbands, foam fingers, and mini fans to show solidarity for breast cancer awareness. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to collect these items and to participate in the pregame activities.

The game itself promises to be a thrilling matchup, as the Ragin’ Cajuns face off against Appalachian State. Both teams have a history of strong performances, and fans can expect an intense and competitive contest.

There will also be a ticket special for the App State game for sections 102-103 and 107-108 from Jersey Mike's.

To stay connected with all the action and updates from Louisiana Athletics, fans are encouraged to download the #GeauxCajuns app, available on both iOS and Android platforms. For more news and event information, follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on social media (@RaginCajuns) on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

This event represents a powerful blend of sports and community, as both teams and fans unite in the fight against breast cancer.