Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns shortstop Kyle DeBarge became the highest draft pick in school history as the Minnesota Twins selected him 33rd over last night in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

A native of Kinder, Louisiana, DeBarge was a 2024 consensus All-American. For his career, he posted a .339 batting average in three seasons in Lafayette to go with 31 home runs and 140 RBI.

For his good work this past season, DeBarge was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year after hitting .355 on the season with a school-record 21 home runs.

The junior set a single-season school record for total bases (179) previously held by two-time All-American Jonathan Lucroy (175). Additionally, DeBarge drove in 72 runs last season, the most by a Ragin' Cajun since Greg Blevins (75) in 1990.

Rated as the No. 1 shortstop nationally by D1Baseball, DeBarge finished second in the Sun Belt Conference in slugging percentage (.699), OPS (1.117), home runs (21), hits (91), and at-bats (256).

Rounds 3-10 of the MLB Draft will continue on Monday, July 15 starting at 1:00 pm. The draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1:00 pm.

The draft rounds for Monday and Tuesday can viewed on MLB.com.

Ragin' Cajuns Athletics Ragin' Cajuns Athletics loading...