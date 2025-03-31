LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team put together a complete weekend at Russo Park, earning a three-game sweep over James Madison to improve to 14-15 overall and 6-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. Strong pitching, timely hitting, and late-game poise powered the Cajuns to one of their most consistent performances of the season.

Friday: Late-Inning Rally Fuels 5-2 Win

Louisiana opened the series with a comeback victory on Friday night, scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth to erase a 2-1 deficit. Conor Higgs delivered a key RBI double, Owen Galt followed with another, and Mark Collins added a sacrifice fly to help the Cajuns take the lead for good.

Starter Chase Morgan went seven strong innings, while Tate Hess pitched two shutout frames to earn the win.

Saturday: Offensive Battle Ends in 8-7 Cajuns Victory

Saturday’s game turned into a slugfest, but Louisiana never trailed. Jose Torres drove in four runs, including a two-RBI single during a three-run second inning. Conor Higgs stayed hot at the plate with a triple, and the Cajuns offense built just enough cushion to hold off James Madison’s late push.

Despite four defensive errors, Louisiana’s bullpen held on, with Wil Taylor earning the save after recording the final three outs.

Sunday: Tollett’s Shutout Seals the Sweep

The series finale was all about JR Tollett, who tossed a complete game, four-hit shutout to blank the Dukes 3-0. Tollett struck out 11 batters, walked none, and threw 84 of his 116 pitches for strikes in one of the most dominant outings of the year by a Cajuns pitcher.

Offensively, Caleb Stelly opened the game with a solo home run, and Conor Higgs followed with his 10th homer of the season. A pinch-hit RBI single from Casey Artigues gave the Cajuns insurance in the fourth.

Series Highlights

Conor Higgs : Homered twice in the series, now with 10 on the year

Jose Torres : 6 RBIs across the weekend, including a 2-for-5 day Saturday

JR Tollett : 9 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 11 K in Sunday’s win

Team Record: Improved to 6-3 in Sun Belt play

What’s Next

Louisiana now looks to build on its momentum with a nine-game homestand continuing this week at Russo Park. The Cajuns will host Northwestern State University on Tuesday, April 1, with first pitch at 6 p.m. and pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.

They’ll return to action the following night, Wednesday, April 2, against Louisiana Tech, once again with first pitch at 6 p.m. and pregame beginning at 5:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.

With Sun Belt play heating up, these midweek in-state matchups are key opportunities for Louisiana to stay sharp and extend their win streak heading into the weekend.