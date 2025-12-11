LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are heading west next fall for a big payday against one of college football’s most recognizable programs.

According to FBSchedules.com, the Cajuns will play at USC in Los Angeles on September 12, 2026, for $1.3 million. It’s UL’s first football game in California since 1994, when they lost at San Jose State.

What UL Fans Need to Know About the USC Matchup

The September 12 road game at USC fits right between two home games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. UL opens the 2026 season against Lamar on September 5, then comes home again to play UAB on September 19.

The $1.3 million payout is a big deal for the Lafayette-based program. Like most mid-major schools, UL schedules these money games against Power Four opponents to help fund the athletics department. It’s a balance between staying competitive in Sun Belt Conference play and keeping the budget healthy.

USC had a strong season, with a record at 9-3 with a perfect 7-0 record at home. That includes a 59-20 beatdown of Sun Belt opponent Georgia Southern. The Trojans play TCU in the Alamo Bowl on December 30 before they start their new life in the Big Ten Conference.

According to FBSchedules.com, UL also scheduled a future road game at TCU for September 16, 2028.

UL’s California History

The Cajuns don’t have much history playing on the West Coast. They’ve played at San Jose State four times total, winning there in 1983 (25-21) and 1984 (35-28), then losing in 1992 (36-13) and 1994 (31-28).

UL also played at Pacific in Stockton, California back in 1979, losing 10-7. The Cajuns hosted Cal Poly-Pomona in 1979 and Cal State Fullerton in 1992, but never made return trips to either school.

The 2026 game at USC will be UL’s first time ever playing in Los Angeles.

Louisiana Tech Game Status Uncertain

UL had a September 26, 2026 road game at Louisiana Tech on the schedule, but that will probably get replaced if the Bulldogs join the Sun Belt Conference like everyone expects. If Tech becomes a conference opponent, there’s no reason to keep the non-conference game.

Bowl Practice Benefits for Young Cajuns

UL is getting ready for its December 18 bowl game against Delaware in Mobile, Alabama, and head coach Michael Desormeaux is excited about what the extra practice time means for developing younger players.

“That’s two-thirds of a spring that you get with your team,” Desormeaux said about the 10 bonus practice sessions bowl teams get. “So for young guys that have been redshirt or not played a whole bunch or guys that maybe are playing as backups that are going to have bigger roles next year, it’s an opportunity for them.”

Those extra practices matter even more because of UL’s injury problems this season. The Cajuns have had to lean on younger players like redshirt freshman safety Lake Bates and true freshman safety Steven Ranel down the stretch.

Two years ago during the New Orleans Bowl, the coaching staff used those extra practices to move Terrence Williams from running back to linebacker — a switch that worked out well for the program.

James Madison’s Playoff Berth Shows What’s Possible

The Cajuns got a boost of inspiration from Sunday’s news that Sun Belt Conference member James Madison made the College Football Playoff. It shows what’s actually possible for programs in UL’s league.

“We talk about it all the time,” Desormeaux said. “It’s actually kind of cool this year with two of them making it, with Tulane and JMU. We kind of always talked about it.”

The Cajuns lost at James Madison 24-14 on October 11, so they saw up close what a playoff-caliber team looks like.

“I think JMU certainly deserves it,” Desormeaux said. “We saw it firsthand. That’s a heck of a football team, particularly on defense. They remind me of the App State teams we played in 2018 and ‘19.”