BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Lane Kiffin’s reputation as the “Portal King” is being put to the test in his first transfer window at LSU, but the new Tigers head coach is already making moves to rebuild an offense that desperately needs an infusion of talent.

The transfer portal opened January 2, and according to multiple reports, Kiffin and his staff have been aggressive in hosting potential transfers at LSU’s Baton Rouge campus. With only one 15-day window this offseason—the portal closes January 16—the Tigers are working against a compressed timeline to address significant roster holes on both sides of the ball.

What LSU Fans Need to Know About Kiffin's Offensive Rebuild

LSU’s 2026 roster faces a dramatic transformation. The Tigers lost their starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to graduation, while backup Michael Van Buren entered the transfer portal. At wide receiver, nearly every scholarship player either declared for the NFL Draft or entered the portal, leaving massive voids in the receiving corps.

The running back room also took significant hits, with four players including leading rusher Caden Durham entering the portal. Only freshman Harlem Berry remained committed to the program through the coaching transition.

Kiffin’s first four transfer additions address these offensive needs directly, though the Tigers still face critical decisions at quarterback and across the offensive line.

Jackson Harris: Deep Threat From Hawaii

According to The Advocate, LSU’s first transfer portal commitment came Sunday when Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris pledged to the Tigers following a visit to Baton Rouge.

Harris racked up 963 yards receiving with 12 touchdowns on 49 receptions for Hawaii in 2025, averaging 19.7 yards per catch. The explosive playmaker spent his first two seasons at Stanford before transferring to Hawaii, where he emerged as one of the most productive receivers in the Group of Five.

The sophomore transfer gives LSU an immediate deep threat in an offense that managed just 22.8 points per game in 2025. Harris’s ability to create explosive plays fits perfectly with Kiffin’s offensive philosophy, which has historically emphasized vertical passing and big-play opportunities.

Raycine Guillory: Fresh Start at Running Back

LSU signed Utah transfer running back Raycine Guillory on Monday, addressing the depleted running back position. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back from Aledo, Texas, redshirted his freshman season at Utah and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Guillory was a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 478 overall player in the 2025 class. He had one carry for four yards this past season but brings fresh legs and untapped potential to LSU’s backfield.

The connection to Kiffin runs deep—Guillory took a visit to Ole Miss when Kiffin and running backs coach Kevin Smith were still with the Rebels. Now both coaches are at LSU, and Smith is expected to develop Guillory alongside Berry in the Tigers’ backfield.

LSU plans to sign multiple running backs from the portal as the Tigers completely reconstruct the position room that lost four scholarship players during the coaching transition.

Malachi Thomas: Tight End From Pittsburgh

Former Pitt tight end Malachi Thomas confirmed to The Advocate Monday that he committed to LSU, giving Kiffin his third transfer portal addition.

Thomas is a rising junior who joined the Panthers in 2024 as a three-star recruit. After playing primarily on special teams as a freshman, he carved out a complementary role on offense in 2025, catching 13 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

At LSU, Thomas will work alongside Trey’Dez Green, the star tight end who has reportedly agreed to return for his junior season. The combination gives LSU depth at a position that could be featured more prominently in Kiffin’s offensive scheme.

Tre Brown: Big-Play Specialist From Old Dominion

LSU landed former Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown on Monday evening, adding a second explosive receiver to the 2026 roster.

Brown started all 13 games for the Monarchs in 2025, catching 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns. His 20.1 yards per reception was the highest in the Sun Belt Conference and ranked seventh nationally, showcasing his ability to create explosive plays downfield.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver is a former junior college player who climbed the college football ladder from JUCO to the Group of Five and now to the SEC. Brown’s production earned interest from Ohio State before he ultimately chose LSU.

According to multiple reports, Brown averaged 2.58 yards per route run, ranking fifth in the Sun Belt. That metric is considered stable and predictive of future performance, suggesting Brown could continue his big-play production at the higher level of SEC competition.

The Quarterback Search: Sam Leavitt Visits Baton Rouge

While LSU has secured four offensive skill position players, the most critical addition remains at quarterback. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is visiting LSU on Monday and Tuesday after leaving Kentucky without committing.

Leavitt is the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal and one of the most coveted players available regardless of position. In 2024, he led Arizona State to the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, throwing for 2,885 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His 2025 season was cut short after seven games due to a foot injury that required season-ending surgery. Before the injury, Leavitt completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,628 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding five rushing touchdowns.

The former Michigan State transfer blossomed in his first season as Arizona State’s starter, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. Now LSU is competing with Kentucky and other programs to land the signal-caller who could immediately solve the Tigers’ quarterback crisis.

LSU initially pursued Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the nation’s top-rated portal quarterback by ESPN, but Sorsby committed to Texas Tech on Sunday night after visiting Baton Rouge, shifting LSU’s focus entirely to Leavitt.

Timeline and Louisiana Opportunities

The transfer portal window runs through January 16, giving LSU less than two weeks to finalize its roster additions. Players must enter the portal within that timeframe, though they can sign with schools after the window closes if their names are already in the system.

According to On3 and 247Sports, NCAA rules changed for the 2026 cycle, eliminating the spring transfer window and consolidating all movement into this single 15-day period. The changes are designed to create more predictability for programs that previously worked against two negotiating windows.

Louisiana football fans should expect more moves as Kiffin and his staff race to address remaining needs at quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and defensive line. The Tigers are hosting multiple high-profile visitors this week as they work to build a competitive roster for Kiffin’s first season.

What Happens Next for LSU Football

Kiffin built top-five transfer portal classes in three of his four seasons at Ole Miss, and LSU fans hope that expertise translates to Baton Rouge. The combination of Kiffin’s portal track record with LSU’s recruiting advantages—the brand, the stadium, the tradition—creates optimism for sustained success.

“I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

The Tigers’ offensive rebuild is taking shape with speed and explosiveness as the primary themes. Harris and Brown both average more than 19 yards per catch, giving LSU the downfield threats Kiffin’s offense demands. The addition of Guillory and Thomas provides depth at running back and tight end.

But everything hinges on quarterback. If LSU lands Leavitt, the Tigers would have a proven winner who took Arizona State to heights the program hadn’t reached in years. If Leavitt commits elsewhere, LSU will need to pivot quickly to another option before the portal window closes.

