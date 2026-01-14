BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — LSU announced Wednesday it signed former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, the third transfer quarterback to join Lane Kiffin’s rebuilt roster.

Longstreet, a five-star recruit in the 2025 class, was ranked among the top 20 players in the transfer portal. LSU started the offseason with zero scholarship quarterbacks returning.

Get our free mobile app

What LSU Football Fans Need to Know About Husan Longstreet

Longstreet spent his freshman year at USC backing up Jayden Maiava, playing just 44 snaps across four games. He completed 13 of 15 passes (86.7%) for 103 yards and one touchdown in games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern. He also carried 11 times for 76 yards and two scores.

The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback from Centennial High in Corona, California, was rated as the No. 25 overall recruit and fourth-best quarterback in the 2025 class. He committed to Texas A&M first before signing with Lincoln Riley and USC.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images loading...

LSU became attractive partly because of Longstreet’s Louisiana roots. “All of my family is from Louisiana. I grew up in Texas, then moved to Tennessee when I was 8-years-old. I moved to California when I was like 9- or 10-years old, so I spent most of my life in the South,” Longstreet told recruiting sites when he first joined USC.

LSU’s Quarterback Room Takes Shape Under Lane Kiffin

LSU signed three quarterbacks in four days. On Monday, the Tigers landed Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 quarterback in the portal. The redshirt sophomore led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Over the weekend, LSU signed Elon redshirt freshman Landen Clark, who threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores in 2025. Clark was named CAA Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Longstreet entered the transfer portal Thursday, and LSU brought him to Baton Rouge for a visit starting Saturday. Kiffin’s relationship with Longstreet goes back to high school, when Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. recruited him to Ole Miss before he picked USC.

Timeline and Louisiana Implications

LSU’s quarterback room was empty at the end of the 2025 season. Fifth-year senior Garrett Nussmeier ran out of eligibility after starting all season. Sophomore Michael Van Buren Jr. and redshirt freshman Colin Hurley both entered the transfer portal. Van Buren signed with South Florida, and Hurley went to Michigan.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images loading...

Kiffin pursued several top quarterbacks, including Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby (who signed with Texas Tech) and Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. (who pulled out of the portal).

Longstreet can use 2025 as a redshirt year, keeping four years of eligibility. With Leavitt having two years left, LSU has both experience and future depth at quarterback.

What Happens Next for LSU’s Offense

Kiffin is building one of the largest transfer classes in LSU history. The Tigers have brought in 25 transfers, including nine wide receivers: Winston Watkins from Ole Miss, Jayce Brown from Kansas State, and Eugene Wilson III from Florida.

LSU’s offense averaged 22.8 points per game in 2025. Only a few starters return. Three quarterbacks will compete for the starting job in spring practice.

Longstreet’s mobility fits what Kiffin wants in his offense. His passing efficiency and rushing ability match the modern quarterback skillset Kiffin prefers.

LSU will keep adding talent through the transfer portal before the window closes this week for non-playoff teams.