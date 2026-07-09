NEW ORLEANS, La. - The New Orleans Saints have announced the schedule for their upcoming 2026 Training Camp. The Black and Gold will be returning to practice fields at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center beginning Wednesday, July 29.

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Fans will have the opportunity to be in the stands for nine team practices as Head Coach Kellen Moore's team prepares for the upcoming season. The first public practice will be on Thursday, July 30.

Saints Training Camp gives the unique opportunity to be close to the team. Each practice features a covered and misted bleacher seating, along with extensive concessions, exclusive merchandise, and family-friendly activities throughout the Ochsner Sports Performance Center grounds.

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Fans will receive a commemorative 60th season poster, and when weather, timing, and player availability allow, select players will sign autographs after practice.

How to Get Free Tickets to Saints Training Camp 2026

The best part of Saints Training Camp is that practices are free of charge, but capacity is limited. Saints season ticketholders can reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13. Then, the general public can reserve tickets to view practices by registering online at www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/2026/, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app, starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Parking and Transportation Guide for Saints Training Camp

Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.) in Lot B starting at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. All vehicles must access the Shrine on Airline parking lots by traveling on Airline Drive and turning onto Deputy James Clarius Drive. Fans should not turn onto Tom Benson Way, as public vehicle access is not available during practice dates. Fans that are being dropped off or using rideshare services can be dropped off in Lot B, then may proceed to the main gate for ticket scanning and screening processes. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to the start of practice.

New in 2026: Live Broadcast Feature on the Saints Mobile App

New this year, fans attending training camp will have an unprecedented opportunity to tune in live throughout the practice session using the Saints mobile app. This first-of-its-kind feature allows fans to listen to a real-time broadcast of training camp, complete with live interviews from coaches and players as they happen. The Saints are one of the first teams in the NFL to offer this level of on-site access.

"We are looking forward to getting the 2026 season underway and welcoming our fans back out to our practices," said second-year Head Coach Kellen Moore. "Training camp is always an exciting time of the year for the players, coaches and our fans and we are looking forward to getting to work in front of our great fans."