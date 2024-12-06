LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Tonight, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Louisiana high school football as 32 teams across the state compete in the semifinal round, all aiming for a spot in next week’s state championship games in New Orleans. Among the remaining contenders are three Acadiana-area teams: Vermilion Catholic, Cecilia, and Catholic High of New Iberia. Here’s a breakdown of their matchups and a quick look at other key games happening across the state.

Vermilion Catholic vs. Kentwood

Vermilion Catholic (12-0) has dominated this season with a balanced and disciplined attack led by standout quarterback Jonathon Dartez, who is nearing 3,000 rushing yards while also excelling through the air. The Eagles’ precision and consistency will be put to the test against Kentwood (10-3), a team known for its speed, size, and depth. Kentwood’s athletic defensive front could challenge Vermilion Catholic’s offensive rhythm, but Coach Broc Prejean’s squad has proven resilient in tough situations all year.

Cecilia vs. Plaquemine

Cecilia (10-3) has been a playoff dark horse, with quarterback Diesel Solari leading a high-scoring offense despite battling injuries. Known for their creativity and adaptability, the Bulldogs will face Plaquemine (12-1), a team that has silenced doubters with physical, clock-controlling play.

Catholic High of New Iberia vs. Calvary Baptist

Catholic High of New Iberia (11-1) enters the semifinal as an underdog but has consistently outperformed expectations. The Panthers’ offense, led by quarterback Luke Landry (34 touchdowns, 3 interceptions), is one of the most efficient in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Calvary Baptist (10-2) boasts a star-studded roster, including running back James Simon, a Texas commit. Catholic will need to limit big plays from Calvary’s explosive offense to advance.

Other Semifinal Games to Watch

Beyond the Acadiana area, plenty of thrilling action is set to unfold. In Division I Select, two undefeated powerhouses, Catholic-BR and Edna Karr, will clash in a high-stakes battle. Alexandria (12-0) faces John Curtis, a team riding the momentum of back-to-back playoff upsets. Meanwhile, in Division IV Nonselect, Haynesville (12-0) looks to extend its unbeaten streak against General Trass, and South Plaquemines hosts Logansport in what promises to be a physical contest.

With so much talent left in the playoffs, there’s no shortage of can’t-miss matchups tonight. By the end of the evening, the state championship picture will be set, and fans can look ahead to the final games in New Orleans next week. Buckle up for an unforgettable night of football!

DIVISION I (NON-SELECT)

Ruston - 44

Destrehan - 7

Neville - 13

Central-BR - 17

Iowa - 29

Franklinton - 35

Cecilia - 55

Plaquemine - 35

St. James - 43

Union Parish - 36

Sterlington - 48

Jena - 14

Haynesville - 45

General Trass - 6

South Plaquemines - 20

Logansport - 14

DIVISION I (SELECT)

Catholic-BR - 19

Edna Karr - 21

John Curtis Christian - 13

Alexandria - 24

DIVISION II (SELECT)

Madison Prep - 28

Archbishop Shaw - 35

E.D. White - 41

Leesville - 13

Calvary Baptist - 31

Catholic-NI - 33

Dunham - 46

Bunkie - 22

Vermilion Catholic - 33

Kentwood - 0

Ascension Catholic - 22

Ouachita Christian - 24