LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The quarterfinals are here, and we still have several South Louisiana teams in action tonight, all hoping for a chance to compete for the state title.

There are a lot of great schools in the Acadiana area, with regular high performers like Vermilion Catholic, Teurlings, and St. Thomas More all in action. You have two teams looking to make their way back to the state championship in defending champion Opelousas and their district rival Cecilia - both of whom walked away with major upsets last week.

Then you have schools like Southside and Franklin, each of whom are looking to make a big statement. Southside in particular, being a new school, is hoping to put its stamp on the playoffs.

Then, of course, you have Jeanerette, LCA, and so many more, all of whom have New Orleans and a shot at the state title square in their sights. Here is this week's scoreboard, and you can check back frequently as we keep you updated throughout the night.

#6 Southside - 7

#3 Ruston - 49

#14 Opelousas - 22

#6 Plaquemine - 35

#18 Cecilia - 57

#7 North DeSoto - 40

#15 Loreauville - 14

#7 Jena - 19

#12 General Trass - 36

#4 Jeanerette - 34

#19 Franklin - 6

#6 Logansport - 35

DIVISION I (SELECT)

#8 St. Thomas More - 14

#1 Edna Karr - 42

#19 John Curtis Christian - 31

#6 Teurlings Catholic - 10

#9 Lafayette Christian - 30

#1 Dunham - 34

#7 Catholic - New Iberia - 31

#2 Isidore Newman - 0

#8 St. Edmund - 20

#1 Vermilion Catholic - 60

