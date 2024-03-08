New Orleans Saints Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL announced compensatory picks in the upcoming draft, and as expected, the New Orleans Saints were awarded three picks.

Those picks will all come in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 25-27.

The three compensatory picks will come at 167, 169, and 174 overall.

New Orleans now holds the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 14
  • Round 2, Pick 45 (via Denver)
  • Round 5, Pick 149
  • Round 5, Pick 167*
  • Round 5, Pick 169*
  • Round 5, Pick 174*
  • Round 6, Pick 192
  • Round 6, Pick 201 (via Philadelphia)
  • Round 7, Pick 230 (via Denver)
The Saints were one of 14 teams to receive an additional pick. Overall, 32 selections were awarded.

Picks are awarded compensatory picks when clubs suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents during the prior free agency signing period.

These extra draft choices were awarded to the Saints for losses in free agency last offseason of defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

