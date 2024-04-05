Things had been quiet for the last couple of weeks on the free agency front for the New Orleans Saints. That changed yesterday with the team signing former Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson to a one-year deal.

Hudson, a fifth-round 2020 pick out of Michigan, is coming off of a career year for the Commanders. He set career highs across the board in Washington, starting in eight games while making 74 tackles and two pass breakups.

The last four games of the 2023 season were especially impressive for Hudson. He notched a total of 52 combined tackles, leading the NFL during that stretch.

The 26-year-old has also been a significant special teams contributor throughout his career. Last season, Hudson played 73 percent of the unit's snaps.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Rob Carr, Getty Images loading...

For his four-year career, Hudson has appeared in 58 games with 12 starts, recording a pair of passes defended, seven tackles for loss, five QB hits, and a sack.

Hudson is the second linebacker the Saints have signed this offseason joining former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, whom the team signed to a one-year contract in mid-March.

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Jason Hanna, Getty Images loading...

The NFL offseason is ramping into the draft, which takes place April 25-27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The New Orleans Saints have 9 picks in this year's draft:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 45 (via DEN) - acquired in the Sean Payton trade

Round 5, Pick 150

Round 5, Pick 168 - compensatory selections

Round 5, Pick 170 - compensatory selections

Round 5, Pick 175 - compensatory selections

Round 6, Pick 190

Round 6, Pick 199 (via PHI) - acquired in the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade

Round 7, Pick 239 (via DEN) - acquired in the Wil Lutz trade