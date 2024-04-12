The New Orleans Saints have announced the signings today of quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Both of these veterans would be considered by most fans as "journeymen" and depth additions to the roster. But, stranger things have happened.

St. Brown is a six-year NFL veteran originally selected in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame by the Green Bay Packers.

He played his four first seasons with Green Bay (2018-21) and the last two with the Chicago Bears (2022-23).

All total, St. Brown has played in 60 games with 28 starts and has career totals of 63 receptions for 928 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 80 yards, recorded seven special teams tackles, and returned a kickoff for 17 yards.

St. Brown is the older brother of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Kellen Mond was originally a third-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings (66th overall) out of Texas A&M in 2021.

He served as a backup with Minnesota in 2021 and with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He completed two-of-three passes for five yards in 2021.

In the 2023 preseason for the Browns, Mond completed 42-of-74 of his passes for 390 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and carried six times for 26 yards. He spent the last 12 weeks of the season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

2021 was the only year he got into an NFL regular season game.

The Saints definitely are in need of wide receiver depth. In addition to the newly-added St. Brown, the group also includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Stanley Morgan.

The quarterback room includes starter Derek Carr, second-year player Jake Haener, along with newly added free agents Nathan Peterman and Kellen Mond.

Taysom Hill technically is included in that group for depth chart purposes, but fans know better than to think he'll ever spend much time back there.