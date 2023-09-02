. It started with an early 11A kickoff, but it probably felt as though it lasted all day. At least to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Oklahoma Sooners scored early and often in a 73-0 drubbing of the Ragin’ Cajuns Sun Belt brethren, Red Wolves.

The Sooners outgained Arkansas State 642 to 207 and led 49-0 at the half. Oklahoma starting QB Dillon Gabriel was 19-22, 308 yards, and two touchdowns while backup QB Jackson Arnold was a perfect 11-11 with 114 yards and one touchdown pass.

Louisiana will host Arkansas State on Saturday, November 4 at 2:00P.