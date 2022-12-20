Napier’s Gators Emerge as Frontrunners to Land Key Sun Belt Transfer

After another successful season in which the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers reached the Sun Belt Championship, star QB Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal with intentions to play at a power 5 school for his final year of eligibility.

Whispers of where McCall could land have been making their way across social media apps and message boards, with plenty of speculation levied towards schools like Notre Dame, Liberty, and Auburn.

However, it seems like a different SEC school has emerged as the frontrunner for McCall's services in 2023.

This is an interesting possibility if you're a fan of the Ragin' Cajuns.

The former Cajuns head coach Billy Napier, responsible for the winningest stretch of seasons in program history, who moved away to the greener pastures of Gainesville, would be the new coach for the former quarterback of a hated Sun Belt East rival.

Gators fans seem on board.

But as with all transfer portal rumors and news, it's all merely speculation.

We'll keep our eyes open and ears to the ground.

Do you think Napier's Gators are a good fit for the Chanticleers legend?

