Many football teams try to out-scheme, trick, perhaps throw in some razzle dazzle. Not the Minnesota Golden Gophers. They are going to try to run it down your throat and they are very well aware the opponent knows it.

With an offensive line averaging 318 lbs per person, Minnesota is 4th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game at 191.3. And one figures they’ll be running the ball against a smaller Sun Belt Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defensive line throughout the game. However, they may without one of the nation’s leading rushers.

Darius Taylor, tops in the Big Ten and 3rd in the nation with 532 yards was injured late in Minnesota’s game against Northwestern last week. Thus far this week, no update has been provided.

Host of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast Kane Rob told Dave Schultz on Thursday’s SportsChat, Minnesota’s options if Taylor is unable to play.

Meanwhile, Louisiana has a pretty good rushing game of its own, leading the Sun Belt with 238 yards per game on the ground, good for 4th in the entire nation.

Cajuns come into the game 3-1, while Minnesota is 2-2. The game can be heard on the Ragin’ Cajuns flagship station 103.3 The Goat with the pregame at 9A on Saturday morning and the kickoff to follow at 11A.