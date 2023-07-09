Maggard – Ragin’ Cajuns Season Ticket Holders Get Priority in ’25 (AUDIO)
Lafayette, LA (103.3 The GOAT) Dr. Bryan Maggard, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics joined Dave Schultz on SportsChat last Thursday to discuss a wide variety of issues.
Of course one of the issues talked about are the plans for the Cajun Field renovations. Dr. Maggard wanted to point out season ticket holders in 2023 & 2024 will get priority when construction is completed for the 2025 season.
Listen below
In addition to his season tickets push, Maggard mentioned an announcement for the final plans will be forthcoming soon. Other topics discussed included creating an on-field rivalry, Cajuns Basketball Coach Bob Marlin’s new contract, and competing for National Championships.
You can hear the entire interview below.
Dr. Bryan Maggard on SportsChat