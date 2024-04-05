Cajuns Baseball vs ULM Series Info Plus Special Parking Alert

(Lafayette, Louisiana) – Louisiana continues its season-long, nine-game homestand beginning on Friday when it hosts in-state opponent ULM in a three-game Sun Belt Conference baseball series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series will continue on Saturday with a 2 p.m. contest before the series finale on Sunday at 1. Sunday’s game will be lone contest in the weekend series to be streamed on ESPN+.

Fans in the Lafayette area will be able to listen live on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (21-8, 8-1 SBC) looks to extend the nation’s longest win streak (12) when it hosts ULM (15-14, 3-6 SBC). The series between the schools dates back to 1953 with Louisiana holding a 101-55 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 38 of the last 41 contests in the series dating back to 2013, including a three-game sweep last season in Monroe.

Southpaws Andrew Herrmann (2-1, 2.12 ERA) and Chase Morgan (2-1, 2.15 ERA), ranked first and second respectively in the SBC in earned run average, will take the mound in the opening two games with right-hander Carson Fluno (1-0, 3.32 ERA) scheduled to pitch in Sunday’s finale.

Duncan Pastore (.319-2-19) is one of six regulars in the lineup hitting above .300 for Louisiana with Josh Alexander (.314-2-17), Kyle DeBarge (.310-9-31), Lee Amedee (.306-2-16), John Taylor (.305-3-17) and Jose Torres (.303-1-18) following.

Conor Higgs (.291-4-15) is next among regulars in hitting for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Caleb Stelley (.259-1-15) leading the team with six stolen bases. Trey LaFleur (.371-3-13) and Mason Zambo (.333-0-3) are each hitting above .300 for Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns posted a 13-3 victory over Nicholls in seven innings on Tuesday behind a four-hit game from Pastore and a solo home run from DeBarge. Jack Martinez and David Christie combined to hold Nicholls to nine hits in the game after the Colonels entered with a .332 team batting average.

ULM scored all of its runs with two outs in a 10-6 win at Northwestern State on Wednesday behind three hits from Bryce Blaser. The Warhawks claimed the opening game in its home series last weekend against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina.

Michelle Artzberger (.402-3-27), the current SBC leader in hitting, is one of five players hitting above .300 for ULM. Blaser (.355-2-15), freshman Easton Winfield (.346-7-19), Colby Lunsford (.337-3-16) and Shawn Weatherbee (.329-3-17) are next for the Warhawks, who are third in the SBC in doubles (57) and fourth in hits (274).

Left-hander Cam Barlow (1-1, 4.98 ERA) will start in Friday’s opener for ULM with right-hander Beau Blanchard (1-2, 5.62 ERA) scheduled to pitch on Saturday. ULM’s starter for Sunday’s finale is to be determined.

GAMES 30-32 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (21-8, 5-1 SBC) vs. ULM Warhawks (15-14, 3-6 Southland)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Friday – April 5, 6 p.m.

Friday – April 6, 2 p.m.

Friday – April 7, 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | LH Andrew Herrmann (6-3, 215, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga.)

’24 Stats: 2-1, 2.12 ERA, 34.0 IP, 24 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 37 K, .198 OppBA

ULM | LH Cam Barlow (5-11, 200, Sr., Halls, Tenn.)

’24 Stats: 1-1, 4.98 ERA, 21.2 IP, 18 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 8 BB, 23 K, .217 OppBA

SATURDAY – 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA | LH Chase Morgan (6-3, 195, Fr., Cypress, Texas)

’24 Stats: 2-1, 2.15 ERA, 29.1 IP, 17 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 26 K, .167 OppBA

ULM | RH Beau Blanchard (6-5, 215, Sr., Loreauville, La.)

’24 Stats: 1-2, 5.62 ERA, 24.0 IP, 21 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 9 BB, 18 K, .239 OppBA

SUNDAY – 1 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Carson Fluno (6-2, 190, Sr., Sun Prairie, Wis.)

’24 Stats: 1-0, 3.32 ERA, 21.2 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 9 BB, 22 K, .198 OppBA

ULM | TBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Receiving Votes (NCBWA/USA Today Coaches); RPI - 48

ULM – Unranked; RPI - 171

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

TV/STREAMING (Sunday Only; no TV for Friday/Saturday games)

ESPN+

Talent – Scott Brazda (pxp), Brennan Breaux (color)

SERIES RECORD

Overall: Louisiana leads, 101-55

Last 10: Louisiana, 8-2

Streak: Louisiana +4

PROMOTIONS

FRIDAY (presented by Febre Automotive)

National Anthem performed by James and Rellie Dupre

Lafayette Roofing Baseball Bingo

Our Lady of Lourdes Strikeout A Stroke Weekend

Koozie Giveaway

SATURDAY (presented by USA Equipment)

• Our Lady of Lourdes Strikeout A Stroke Weekend

SUNDAY

Our Lady of Lourdes Strikeout A Stroke Weekend

Kid’s Day (Anthem Buddies, Kids Run the Bases Postgame)

Young Ragin’ Cajuns Club Junior Announcer

PARKING AFFECTED FOR FRIDAY, SATURDAY GAMES

• Due to the 2024 Public Power Lineworker’s Rodeo happening at Cajun Field on Friday and Saturday (April 5-6), parking for this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference baseball series against ULM has been affected.

• Fans who enter through Gate 3 (West Congress Street) onto Stadium Drive will need to make a right turn behind the Grounds Shop to enter Baseball General Admission parking. Barricades will be in place just after this entrance to protect fans while walking to and from the stadium.

• Vehicles will not be allowed to make a right turn from Stadium Drive to Reinhardt Drive and vice versa.