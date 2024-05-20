Legendary Tiger Seimone Augustus Joins LSU Women’s Basketball Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has added a legendary Lady Tiger to the coaching staff, LSU announced on Monday morning.

Seimone Augustus, who has had a long career in basketball, will be joining the program.

While at LSU, Augustus was pivotal to the Lady Tigers making their first three Final Four appearances in school history - from 2004 to 2006 - before heading to the WNBA.

After finishing her WNBA career in Los Angeles, she was an assistant coach for one season with the Sparks. She also played for Team USA in the Olympics, along with former teammate Sylvia Fowles. As the first former Lady Tigers to be part of the Olympic team, they helped Team USA claim gold in Beijing in 2008, London in 2012, and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

“It is an exciting day for the LSU Women’s Basketball program to bring Seimone Augustus back to join our staff,” Mulkey said in a press release. “As a player at LSU, Seimone helped transform the program as the best player in the nation. She brought LSU to national prominence. She will be a tremendous member on our staff as someone with great experience who has excelled at every level of the game from high school in Baton Rouge to college to the WNBA to the Olympics. Her expertise in the game will benefit our team and allow our players the opportunity to learn from a Hall of Famer who has exhibited great class throughout her entire career."

Mulkey has a history with Seimone, she admits - she coached against her.

“Competing against Seimone and watching her play professionally and internationally I was always impressed with her leadership and basketball IQ," Mulkey explained. "Those are the intangibles I’m excited about her bringing to our program. She has experiences at the highest level of success that will allow her to be an outstanding mentor to our student-athletes.”

Augustus is joining the LSU staff after assistant coach Johnny Derrick announced his retirement.