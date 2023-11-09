LSU Gives an Update on Star Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ Health for Saturday’s Game Against Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The LSU Tigers are looking to rebound after Saturday's embarrassing loss to Alabama 42-28. During the game, the Tigers' star QB Jayden Daniels received a nasty hit that resulted in a concussion. Head Coach Brian Kelly gave the media an update today on Daniels' health for the upcoming game on Saturday against Florida.

With Daniels listed as probable after practicing on Thursday, it is highly likely that Daniels will play against Billy Napier's Florida squad and clear concussion protocol. The Tigers will need their star QB to beat a team like Florida. And for Daniels, I would assume he doesn't want to lose out on another opportunity to show NFL scouts that he's one of the best QBs coming out of college for the NFL Draft.

LSU will play Florida this Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will kick off at 6:30 pm.

