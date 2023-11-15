LSU Tigers Jayden Daniels Invited to College All-Star Game (VIDEO)

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is having a spectacular final season as a college football player. Last week he set a college football record with 606 total yards in the Tigers 52-35 win against the Florida Gators.

With two regular season games remaining, Daniels is third in the nation with 3,164 passing yards and leads the nation with 30 touchdown passes to go along with only four interceptions.

Daniels has also rushed for 918 yards, tied for 28th in the nation with eight rushing touchdowns.

He is currently behind Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix as favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Wednesday afternoon while enjoying some lunch at Walk-On’s in Baton Rouge, Daniels was greeted by Brandon Landry, founder and Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy.

Watch what happens next.

The Senior Bowl usually invites six quarterbacks to practice and then play in the Senior Bowl. So far, only Tulane’s Michael Pratt has accepted in his Senior Bowl invitation.

In his career, Daniels has thrown for over 12,000 yards (12,101) and rushed for over 3,000 yards (3,091). And with USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye unlikely to partake in Senior Bowl activities, Daniels will have a great chance to impress scouts and potentially move up in the 2024 NFL Draft.