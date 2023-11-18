LSU’s Jayden Daniels 8 Combined Touchdowns in Tigers 56 -14 Win

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels put together another amazing performance in the Tigers’ 56-14 win over Georgia State. Daniels threw six touchdown passes and ran in two more as he combined for 509 yards on his own.

As for the game, it did get off to a bit of a slow start for LSU, of course mostly on the defensive side of the ball. The Georgia State Panthers took the opening kickoff and scored on a 8-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by Darren Grainger's 6-yard touchdown pass to Tailique Williams and a 7-0 Panthers lead.

LSU did take a 14-7 lead, but the Panthers responded with a 44-yard touchdown run by Marcus Carroll and 14-14 game. From there it was all LSU and Daniels had plenty of help.

Malik Nabers, the nation’s leading wide receiver with 1,284 yards, caught eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Thomas Jr leads the nation with 13 touchdown catches, caught four passes for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Kyren Lacy had five catches for 101 yards and a pair of touchdown catches.

Overall, Daniels was efficient and explosive 25-30, 406 yards and those six touchdown passes. He also ran for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.

LSU improves to 8-3 and will wrap up the regular season hosting Texas A&M next Saturday at 11AM.