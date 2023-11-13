LSU’s RB John Emery Jr Suffers Season Ending Injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU rebounded from the Alabama loss with a valiant effort against Florida, winning 52-35. However, John Emery Jr. left with a leg injury during the game.

During his Monday press conference, Brian Kelly informed the media that Emery has a torn ACL and is out for the season.

For the season Emery has accumulated 23 carries for 121 and 1 touchdown. LSU will take the field again Saturday against Georgia State at 7 pm.