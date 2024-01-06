BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU made shockwaves Saturday after landing a commitment from not only the top quarterback in the Class of 2025, but the top recruit overall.

Bryce Underwood, the five-star recruit from Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan, is a much sought-after asset for multiple universities, but the Bayou Bengals seem to be walking away with the early commitment from next year's top graduate.

He's the first No. 1 quarterback to ever commit to LSU, and the first No. 1 overall player to commit since Leonard Fournette back in 2014. Ryan Perrilloux, a top recruit from the Class of 2005, was the only five-star quarterback besides Underwood to ever commit to the Tigers.

It's also worth noting that Underwood is now the third five-star recruit to commit to LSU's 2025 class.

Overall, the recruiting class looks extremely solid for Brian Kelly and his Tigers.

"Running back Harlem Berry — the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana and No. 1 running back in the nation — made his pledge to LSU on Wednesday," NOLA.com reported on Saturday. "And wide receiver Dakorien Moore — the No. 1 wideout in the country — has been committed to the Tigers since August."

"That trio leads a strong recruiting class that also includes four-star linebacker Keylan Moses, four-star offensive tackle Brett Bordelon, four-star wide receiver TaRon Francis, four-star tight end John David LaFleur and three-star cornerback Jaylen Bell," it added in its report.

LSU's recruiting class was ranked No. 5 in the nation before Underwood's commitment, and the news is bound to shake up that assessment, as well.

Underwood is a 6'4", 215-pound quarterback know for his impressive passing abilty on the field, and he led Belleville High School to three straight state championship game appearances, according to TigerDroppings.com, picking up a state title in his freshman and sophomore years.

This past high school season, he passed for 3,165 yards and 40 touchdowns, only giving up two interceptions. He also had seven rushing touchdowns.

