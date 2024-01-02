The LSU Tigers received some good news to start the New Year as Acadiana High defensive lineman Dominick McKinley will be heading to Baton Rouge instead of College Station.

The ESPN 300 prospect originally verbally committed to play for the Texas A&M Aggies. However, he didn't sign during the early signing period in December.

Now, the five-star talent is committed to playing for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

The coach who recruited him to Texas A&M (Jimbo Fisher) got fired, so this doesn't come as a big surprise. However, LSU had been recruiting McKinley throughout the process.

The 6-foot-5, 290-tackle is the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to ESPN. He's also their No. 3 defensive tackle in the class.

McKinley is now one of 10 Texas A&M decommitments since October. Five-star receiver Cameron Coleman flipped to Auburn in December, ESPN 300 athlete Dre'lon Miller signed to Colorado, and four-star offensive linemen Coen Echols and Weston Davis, both also committed to LSU.

The LSU Tigers now have 12 ESPN 300 commitments from the Class of 2024, led by McKinley as the highest, followed by tight end Trey'Dez Green, the No. 94 recruit overall, and athlete Jelani Watkins, ranked No. 99 overall. Plus, LSU has Mr. Football in Louisiana, Lafayette Christian Academy's Ju'Juan Johnson.