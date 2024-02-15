LSU Running Back Trey Holly Arrested in Union Parish Shooting

UNION PARISH, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU running back Trey Holly is one of three people who have been arrested for a shooting that took place in Union Parish, the sheriff reports. Holly is facing serious charges.

The Tiger athlete has been charged with three counts - attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.

The news was first broken by ESPN reporter Pete Thamel on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to sources, Holly is being held on a half-a-million-dollar bond after turning himself in.

The LSU athletic department gave a statement to WBRZ in Baton Rouge about the arrest, though they provided little extra detail.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

Holly hails from Union Parish, and holds a state record for most rushing yards as a high school student, rushing for 10,523 yards during his high school career. He committed to LSU in late 2022.

He did make an appearance in three games for LSU this past season, including LSU's 35-31 win against Wisconsin on New Year's Day. Overall, he rushed 11 times for 110 yards this season and picked up one touchdown.

According to NOLA.com, he was arrested as part of a shooting that stemmed from an altercation at an apartment complex. According to the Union Parish Sheriff's Office, there are other unnamed "people of interest identified as an investigation continued this week."