Respectfully, LSU Blanks Army 62-0

The LSU Tigers wanted to be as respectful as possible to the Cadets from West Point. They even colored one of the end zones in camouflage to honor the players that one day will help defend the country.

Outside of punting one time in their 11 possessions, it was all Tigers, as LSU beat Army 62-0.

Jayden Daniels continued his chase for the Heisman Trophy as he threw for three touchdowns and ran in another. All in the 1st Half. Overall, Daniels was 11-15, 279 yards before giving way to Garett Nussmeier for the 2nd Half.

Brian Thomas, Jr and Malik Nabers each had big night’s receiving for the Tigers. Thomas had three catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns while Nabers has four catches for 121 and two touchdowns.

Including Daniels, LSU scored four rushing touchdowns. Trey Holly, Noah Cain and Logan Diggs scored one touchdown apiece.

LSU improves to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. They’ll enjoy a week off before heading to Tuscaloosa to play the Alabama Crimson Tide.