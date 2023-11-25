LAFAYETTE, La. (1033 The Goat) Although he was the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy coming into the final weekend of college football’s regular season, it still felt Jayden Daniels needed to have a big game against Texas A&M to solidify his position.

After all on Friday night Oregon’s Bo Nix, another Heisman candidate played very well against Oregon State, throwing for 364 yards and a pair of touchdown passes in the Ducks easy 31-7 win over the Beavers.

Daniels and LSU got off to a hot start then cooled off a bit. He led LSU on a nine-play, 60 yard touchdown drive, capped off by a Logan Diggs 1-yard run and 7-0 lead.

But LSU struggled defensively, as has been the case this season, allowing 17 points in the 2nd quarter and Tigers trailed at the half 17-14. Offensively, LSU was uneven at best, with just 52 passing yards and 122 total yards in the 1st Half.

The 2nd Half, at least offensively was a different story. LSU erupted for 28 points and Daniels 183 yards in the air. He finished with 235 yards on 16 of 24 passing and four touchdown passes. Daniels also ran for another 120 yards on 11 carries.

And LSU’s defensive finally came up with a couple of stop as the Tigers prevailed 42-30.

The issue for Daniels trying to win the Heisman is LSU’s three losses and Oregon will play another game in the Pac-12 Championship against Michael Penix Jr, and the Washington Huskies another Heisman Trophy candidate. Washington has already beaten Oregon this season 36-33.

Whether Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy or not, he’s had a spectacular season for LSU. He leads the nation with 38 passing touchdowns and has thrown for 3,812 yards.

What separates Daniels from Nix and Penix is his rushing yards and touchdowns. Daniels has rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will have a chance to improve those numbers in LSU’s bowl game, but that’ll be after the Heisman Trophy winner has been announced.

It should also be noted, Malik Nabers finished the regular season as LSU all-time receptions leader with 184 catches.