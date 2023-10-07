LSU’s Defense Does Just Enough In 49-39 Win Over Missouri

Took a bit, but the LSU Tigers defense finally came up with a couple of big stops in their 49-39 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

LSU v Missouri Getty Images loading...

It all started in the 1st Half with LSU trailing 22-10 and hadn’t stopped Missouri yet. But Harold Perkins, Jr turned the entire game around with an interception. LSU took advantage of the turnover to pull within 22-17.

Missouri did connect on 50-yard field just before half for a 25-17 lead.

LSU v Missouri Getty Images loading...

Fast forward to the 4th quarter with LSU trailing 32-27, and Jayden Daniels took it in himself, from 32 yards out. He connected with Malik Nabers for a 2-point conversion and LSU held a 3-point lead, 35-27.

Missouri comes right back as Cory Schrader punches it in from the 1 and they reclaim the lead, 39-35.

LSU v Missouri Getty Images loading...

With 5:40 to go, does LSU score fast or milk the clock a bit to not leave Missouri much time to respond?

LSU moved down the field in 2:42 with Daniels finding a wide-open Nabers for a 29-yard touchdown pass and 42-39 lead with 2:58 to go.

On Missouri’s first play Brady Cook found Theo Wease for 25 yards, moving the ball to midfield. After gaining 9 yards on 1st Down, LSU’s defense came up with a couple of plays against Missouri.

Masson Smith knocked down Brady Cook’s pass on 2nd & 1. After an illegal procedure call making it 3rd & 6, LSU forced a fumble and although Missouri recovered, it was 4th & 32. Missouri came up a couple yards short and turned it over on downs.

Missouri using all of their timeouts, forced an LSU punt, but Major Burns returned a Cook interception for a touchdown, finally putting the game away.

LSU v Missouri Getty Images loading...

LSU’s Daniels was both efficient in the air and explosive on the ground. He threw 15-21, 259 yards and 3 touchdowns. He ran for 130 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

Nabers had another big game with 6 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. He got some help on the ground from Logan Diggs who ran 24 times for 134 yards and a touchdown.

LSU improves to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. They play host to Auburn next Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.