2025 LSU Tigers Football Schedule Released

The SEC has released the 2025 football schedule for all its member schools, so we officially know who the LSU Tigers will play next year.

The Tigers will open the season on the road for a fifth year in a row on Aug. 30, when they travel to face Clemson. This will be the first time the two programs will meet since the National Championship game in Jan. 2020.

LSU's first home game of the season will take place the following week as the Tigers host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6.

The Tigers will stay at home for the next two as they'll host SEC opponent Florida followed by Southeastern Louisiana.

Week 5 will send LSU on the road for a tough game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

After an open date on October 4, it's five more SEC games. Of course, sandwiched in there is another open date before Alabama on the road on Nov. 8.

Alabama v LSU Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images loading...

LSU is back home on Nov. 15 as they host Arkansas for the Battle of the Boot and then will get a break from SEC games the following week as it hosts Western Kentucky.

Just like in 2024, the Tigers will wrap up the season against Oklahoma, but next year that matchup will be in Norman, Oklahoma.

Here is the complete 2025 schedule for the LSU Tigers football team:

8/30 @ Clemson

9/6 vs. La. Tech

9/13 vs. Florida

9/20 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

9/27 @ Ole Miss

10/4 OPEN

10/11 vs. South Carolina

10/18 @ Vanderbilt

10/25 vs. Texas A&M

11/1 OPEN

11/8 @ Alabama

11/15 vs. Arkansas

11/22 vs. Western Kentucky

11/30 @ Oklahoma