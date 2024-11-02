BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The top-rated college football program on television is headed to Baton Rouge for the first time in five years.

ESPN's College GameDay will be live from Tiger Stadium on November 9, the day the Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that will determine who may be in and who is definitely out of the college football playoffs.

College GameDay Returns to LSU: What Fans Need to Know

College GameDay has become a tradition that adds energy and national attention to college football’s biggest matchups. This will mark the show’s first visit to Baton Rouge since 2019, when LSU posted a 42-28 win over the Florida Gators during the Tigers’ undefeated national championship run.

Now, five years, College GameDay is back to highlight one of the season's most important games as two of the SEC’s powerhouse teams clash under the lights of Tiger Stadium.

The LSU-Alabama game has historically been a nail-biter, and this year promises to be no different. With both teams vying for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Game Details: LSU vs. Alabama Rivalry Resumes

Date : Saturday, November 9, 2024

: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Location : Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Broadcast: ESPN (College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET)

This SEC rivalry between LSU and Alabama consistently draws national attention, and 2024 is no exception.

According to The Advocate, the broadcast "will be LSU’s 14th time hosting the popular pregame show, the fourth-most in the country behind Ohio State (23), Alabama (19) and Michigan (15)."

The History: LSU vs. Alabama Rivalry

The LSU-Alabama rivalry has produced some unforgettable moments in college football history. From defensive struggles to last-minute heroics, this game has kept fans on the edge of their seats for decades.

This rivalry is more than just rankings and titles; it’s about pride, tradition, and fierce competition. A win in this matchup can often define a season, making it one of the most highly anticipated games on both teams’ schedules each year.

LSU Tigers’ Path to the Playoff: What’s at Stake

The stakes for LSU are high this season, as they look to improve their position in the College Football Playoff rankings. With a current record of 6-2, LSU still has a chance to make a strong case for a CFP berth, but a loss to Alabama would likely end those hopes.

The same holds true for the Crimson Tide, who can't afford another loss this season if they want a chance to make in into the CFP. They currently hold losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

For LSU, a victory over Alabama would not only enhance their national ranking but also solidify their standing as a legitimate CFP contender. Head coach Brian Kelly has emphasized the significance of this game, and the Tigers are expected to bring their best effort under the bright lights of Tiger Stadium.

What Fans Can Expect from College GameDay in Baton Rouge

College GameDay offers fans a unique, immersive experience that includes celebrity guest pickers, live interviews, and in-depth analysis of the day’s biggest games. The atmosphere is electric, and the crowd often plays a crucial role in making the experience memorable. LSU fans are expected to show up in full force, creating one of the most intense atmospheres in college football.

Tips for Attending College GameDay in Baton Rouge

Arrive Early : College GameDay starts broadcasting live at 8 a.m. CT, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot near the stage.

: College GameDay starts broadcasting live at 8 a.m. CT, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot near the stage. Dress for the Weather : Baton Rouge weather in early November can be variable, so check the forecast and dress accordingly.

: Baton Rouge weather in early November can be variable, so check the forecast and dress accordingly. Bring Signs: College GameDay is famous for fan-made signs. Show your LSU pride or get creative to stand out on national TV.