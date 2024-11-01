LSU Adds Another Louisiana School to Its 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

The LSU football team has completed its 2025 non-conference schedule as they have announced the addition of another Louisiana school.

The Tigers will host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on September 20 next year.

According to a copy of the game contract, LSU will pay Southeastern Louisiana $750,000 for the game.

There was one open spot for the 2025 season and LSU reached the agreement with SLU earlier this month.

The last time the two programs played was back in 2018 at Tiger Stadium, a game in which LSU won 31-0.

Next season, LSU also has non-conference games against Clemson, Louisiana Tech, and Western Kentucky.

LSU opens the season against Clemson on August 30. It's the first of a home-and-home series. Clemson comes to Baton Rouge in 2026.

Earlier this season, the Tigers hosted Nicholls State. Until then, it was the only state school they had yet to play.

As you recall, the Colonels gave LSU all they could handle early on. The score was only 23-14 at halftime. However, the Tigers would pull away in the second half and win 44-21.

Next year, LSU will play two games against other Louisiana schools, and then in 2026, they are set to play McNeese State.

The LSU Tigers football team is off this week, as they traditionally are the week before they play Alabama. The Crimson Tide are in town, and the two SEC teams will lock up on Saturday, November 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.