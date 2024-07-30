DALLAS – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football standout AJ Gillie was one of 75 players named to the 2024 Outland Trophy preseason watch list, recognizing the top returning interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 22, 2025.

Gillie, one of three Sun Belt Conference players named to the list, was honored last week as a first-team Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection. The Natchitoches, Louisiana, native started in all 13 games at left guard for the Ragin’ Cajuns and was a third-team All-SBC pick in 2023.

He tallied 41 knockdowns through the regular season and posted a season-high grade of 94 percent at Minnesota. Gillie added a grade of 93 in a win over Texas State and was a key member of the offensive line where he helped the Ragin' Cajuns offense rank second in the SBC in rushing offense and third in scoring.

Louisiana will officially report for fall camp on Thursday (August 1) with its first workout set for August 2. The Ragin’ Cajuns will officially open the 2024 season on August 31 against in-state opponent Grambling at Cajun Field.

