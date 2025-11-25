(Lafayette, La) - If you’ve followed Louisiana football long enough, you know this one hits on a different level. When the Cajuns and the Warhawks square off, it isn’t just a conference game, it’s a statewide sibling rivalry. Who can forget "ULM Hate Week"? On Saturday, November 29 at 2:00 p.m., Louisiana hosts ULM in the final game of the regular season at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. This year, the Cajuns walk into Senior Day with fuel in the tank following an amazing finish in their game against Arkansas State last Thursday, November 20th.

The 61st All-Time Meeting: A Rivalry With Deep Cajun Roots

Saturday marks the 61st meeting between Louisiana and ULM, a series dating back to 1951. This isn’t just another Sun Belt matchup, it’s a generational feud that has crossed eras, coaches, and entire stadium renovations. The Cajuns have the record advantage in the all-time series currently 8-2 over the past decade, and they’ve historically made Lafayette an unfriendly place for the Warhawks (aside from tailgating where all are welcome) with the last Cajuns home loss in 2017. Every season, fans from north Louisiana make the drive down I-49 believing they might flip the script. And every season the Cajuns look to remind them whose house it is.

Game Day Details: Kickoff, Broadcast, and Atmosphere

The game kicks off Saturday, November 29 at 2:00 p.m. Coverage will be broadcast on 103.3 The Goat, Hot 107.9 and you can watch the game by streaming on ESPN+. But let’s be honest, there’s nothing like being there in person for this one. Senior Day, a rivalry, bowl game implications, and the last home game of the year? That's a recipe for an amazing game gumbo this Saturday.

Tickets and Game Day Access

If you're planning to be in the stadium, price shouldn't be a struggle. Single-game tickets start at just $25, and they can be purchased directly through RaginCajuns.com. The university has shifted heavily to mobile ticketing, which means no paper stubs, just a scan at the gate and you’re in.

Cajun field paid parking via ragincajuns.com loading...

Parking is straightforward this season as well. Specific lots on the property of Cajun Field offer single-game parking passes for $20, putting fans close to the action and the tailgating energy. If you mind a little walk, additional lots around the campus are open on game day. For groups who treat football Saturdays like family reunions, single-game tailgating spots start at $100, making it easy to set up your own base camp for the pre-game activities.

Remember: Arrive Early. Wear Red. Be Loud Stay Late. and Geaux Cajuns!