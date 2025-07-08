Highlights

Texas State officially joined the Pac-12 on June 30, 2025 , leaving the Sun Belt Conference with 13 members and creating a vacancy in the West Division

Could a Third Louisiana University Be Joining the Sun Belt Conference?

Louisiana Tech emerges as heavy favorite to replace Texas State in Sun Belt West Division, potentially creating an unprecedented three-school Louisiana presence in the conference

RUSTON, La. (103.3 The GOAT) – The Louisiana college athletics landscape could be on the verge of a historic shift, and it could have a direct impact on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns if the rumors turn out to be true.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Louisiana Tech has emerged as the favorite to replace Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference following the Bobcats' official move to the Pac-12 Conference. But that leaves a potential vacancy in the Sun Belt, with has 14 teams currently. The belief is that the Sun Belt would want to keep its East and West divisions balanced.

If the rumors are true, Louisiana would become the first state with three universities in the Sun Belt Conference, joining the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks.

The realignment rumors have intensified following months of speculation, with the Sun Belt Conference recently holding executive meetings to discuss potential expansion, and while no decision has been made, insiders say serious dialogue is underway.

Texas State's Official Departure Creates Sun Belt Vacancy

Texas State's board of regents voted to authorize a $5 million buyout to the Sun Belt Conference early Monday. While the Bobcats will remain in the Sun Belt through the 2025-26 season, they will officially join the Pac-12 in all sports for the 2026-27 school year.

The Pac-12 needed to reach eight football-playing schools to meet the NCAA minimum for an FBS conference prior to the 2026 season. But with Texas State's departure now official, the Sun Belt finds itself with 13 members and an unbalanced West Division that previously included seven schools.

The West Division of the Sun Belt would be down to six schools: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Southern Mississippi, Louisiana, and ULM. This geographic and competitive imbalance has accelerated discussions about potential replacement candidates.

Why Louisiana Tech Leads the Conversation

Multiple factors have positioned Louisiana Tech as the frontrunner for Sun Belt membership, despite the Bulldogs currently competing in Conference USA since 2013.

1. Perfect Geographic Fit

Located within the Sun Belt's regional footprint, the Bulldogs offer both sound geography and tight rivalries with schools like Louisiana, Southern Miss, and ULM. The proximity factor cannot be understated, especially since ULM and Louisiana Tech are separated by just 36 miles, while Tech is also less than three hours from Louisiana.

And, honestly? That would create natural travel savings for teams and fans while maintaining the Sun Belt's commitment to regional competition. The conference has historically prioritized geographic sense over pure athletic performance in expansion decisions.

2. Historical Conference Relationship

Louisiana Tech was a member of the Sun Belt Conference from 1991 through 2001 when it departed to join the Western Athletic Conference for a dozen years. Tech joined Conference USA in 2013. This familiarity with Sun Belt operations and culture provides institutional knowledge that newer potential additions would lack.

The Bulldogs' previous decade-long membership established relationships with current Sun Belt schools and demonstrated their ability to compete within the conference structure.

3. Athletic Program Strengths

While Louisiana Tech's football program has struggled recently, La Tech hasn't enjoyed a winning season since 2019, other sports show promise. Louisiana Tech's baseball program would be a respectable addition to the conference with three NCAA Regional appearances since 2016, and Louisiana Tech basketball has been solid with six 20-win seasons in the last seven years.

The Sun Belt has emerged as one of the strongest Group of Five conferences in baseball, making Louisiana Tech's diamond success particularly attractive.

Internal Opposition Creates Conference Drama

Despite Louisiana Tech's apparent front-runner status, the decision faces internal resistance within Sun Belt ranks.

East Division Preferences

Despite Louisiana Tech emerging as a strong contender, the SBC East teams are strongly opposing the move and want Western Kentucky to join, which would align with their geographical dynamics. The East schools argue for programs that have demonstrated recent success and would expand the conference's geographic footprint rather than concentrating it further in Louisiana.

Western Kentucky, meanwhile, has appeared in a bowl game in every season except for one going back to 2014, while Tech hasn't enjoyed a winning season since 2019. This performance disparity underlies much of the East Division's preference.

Financial and Strategic Considerations

Sources from eastern schools indicated that half of the league has eyes on a bigger prize than either of them, suggesting some Sun Belt members prefer waiting for potentially more attractive candidates like East Carolina to become available.

The conference must also weigh whether adding a 14th member dilutes revenue distribution or enhances the overall product. The league is weighing whether to stay at 13 members or add a 14th, with multiple targets under consideration.

Financial Implications Paint a Clear Picture

The financial incentives for Louisiana Tech's potential move are substantial and could transform the athletic department's capabilities.

Revenue Upgrade

Teams in the Sun Belt receive about $2 million per year thanks to their media deal with ESPN, which ends in 2031. Conference USA agreed to a five-year media rights deal that began during the 2023 football season with ESPN and CBS, and teams were scheduled to be paid about $750,000 per year on average.

That deal was a major revenue boost for conference schools, providing Louisiana Tech with resources to upgrade facilities, coaching staff, and recruiting efforts across all sports.

Exit Costs and Financial Barriers

However, the move comes with significant upfront costs. The exit fee for Conference USA programs is expected to be more than $5 million and as much as $10 million, as it includes two years worth of withheld revenue distribution and a penalty for breaking the league's grant-of-rights agreement.

Louisiana Tech would need to pay two years' worth of revenue distribution and buy back its grant of rights to leave CUSA for the Sun Belt.

Despite these costs, the long-term financial benefits appear to justify the investment.

Creating Louisiana's Unprecedented Sun Belt Presence

If Louisiana Tech joins the Sun Belt, Louisiana would become the first state with three universities in the conference, fundamentally altering the regional competitive landscape.

Current Louisiana Members

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been a Sun Belt stalwart since the 1991 merger that brought the Ragin' Cajuns into the fold. Louisiana–Monroe joined the conference as an all-sports full member when the Warhawks left their former home, the Southland Conference in 2006.

Both schools have established strong identities within the Sun Belt, with UL Lafayette consistently competing for conference championships in multiple sports and UL Monroe carving out its niche as a regional competitor.

Renewed Rivalries and Regional Impact

The Bulldogs coming in would certainly rekindle the flames of old rivalries with the ULM Warhawks and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Three SBC schools in the Bayou State would be an interesting development, especially since the Cajuns and Bulldogs haven't met on a football field since 2015 but consistently play each other in basketball, baseball, and softball, and are slated to clash again in football in 2029.

ULM and Louisiana Tech were set to play in football during the 2020 season, but it was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The proximity and natural rivalry between these schools would create compelling annual matchups and intense recruiting competition throughout Louisiana.

The concentration of three Louisiana universities would also provide significant travel cost savings for athletic departments and enhanced fan engagement opportunities, as supporters could easily attend away games within the state.

What Louisiana Tech Officials Are Saying

Louisiana Tech administrators have maintained measured public responses while clearly preparing for potential conference movement.

Presidential Perspective

"We don't take stances on rumors, particularly when those rumors are based in layers of speculation," Louisiana Tech President Jim Henderson said on Monday morning following the initial ESPN reports.

However, the university's leadership clearly understands the significance of conference realignment discussions and their potential impact on institutional positioning.

Athletic Director's Strategic Approach

Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Ryan Ivey has been more forthcoming about the reality of conference realignment while maintaining appropriate discretion.

"Conference realignment is always a thing," said Ivey. "It never truly goes away. I've said since I first got (to Tech), our main responsibility is to be the very best we can be right here. And then in the event that there are potential opportunities, we have to evaluate them in the best interest of Louisiana Tech Athletics and obviously on behalf of the University".

"I have conversations daily with colleagues across multiple conferences to try to understand what is going on and to try to best position Louisiana Tech Athletics regarding the changing landscape of the industry," Ivey acknowledged when asked about specific conversations with Sun Belt officials. "Sure, I have had conversations with people in the Sun Belt, but it has been about a ton of things. We are just trying to understand what other conferences are doing regarding the changing landscape of this industry."

Alternative Scenarios and Competition

While Louisiana Tech appears to be the favorite, the Sun Belt has other options under consideration that could complicate the Bulldogs' path to membership.

Western Kentucky's Compelling Case

Western Kentucky is one of the winningest G5 programs over the last 11 seasons, failing to make a bowl game once during a two-year stint under Mike Sanford (2018). Additionally, ESPN FPI rates WKU as a top-10 G5 team from 2021 to 2024.

East Carolina's Potential Availability

Some schools in the SBC East Division clearly favor Western Kentucky over the Techsters, but sources from eastern schools indicated that half of the league has eyes on a bigger prize than either of them. East Carolina represents the type of established program with a larger market presence that could transform the Sun Belt's national profile.

However, any East Carolina move would require significant developments in American Athletic Conference realignment that remain uncertain.

Liberty's Controversial Candidacy

Liberty has been surrounded with controversy over the years, but assuming leadership has addressed those issues, Sun Belt schools may be able to get over the cultural difference between the Flames and the SBC programs for the sake of competition.

Liberty's recent athletic success, including a Fiesta Bowl appearance, makes them competitive on the field, but cultural fit concerns may limit their viability.

Decision Timeline and Next Steps

The Sun Belt's decision process appears to be deliberate rather than rushed, despite Texas State's confirmed departure.

No Immediate Pressure

Per Thamel, "There's no July 1 pressure on a decision, which should play out in the next few weeks". This timeline suggests the conference wants to thoroughly evaluate all options rather than making a reactive decision.

League sources emphasize that no formal invitations have been extended, and any timeline remains open. The athletic directors are expected to continue discussions, exploring possible additions such as Louisiana Tech or Western Kentucky, before taking final votes later this year.

Potential Implementation

Any new member would likely join for the 2026-27 academic year to align with Texas State's departure, though the specific timeline could vary based on exit fee negotiations and other factors.

The Sun Belt's deliberate approach reflects lessons learned from previous realignment cycles, where hasty decisions sometimes created unintended consequences.

Regional and National Implications

Louisiana Tech's potential Sun Belt move represents more than simple conference switching – it reflects broader trends in college athletics realignment and regional consolidation.

Louisiana Recruiting Landscape

Three Sun Belt universities would create unprecedented competition for Louisiana high school talent, potentially raising the overall level of in-state programs while making recruiting more challenging for each individual school.

The enhanced conference affiliation could also help Louisiana schools better compete against SEC programs for borderline prospects who might prefer staying closer to home with improved conference visibility.

Group of Five Positioning

This ongoing process suggests the Sun Belt is preparing for the next wave of college football realignment. With the Pac‑12 already reshaping through expansion, the Group of Five conferences must act strategically to preserve competitive balance and TV market stability.

The Sun Belt clearly favors a methodical approach to replacing Texas State, knowing that strategic thinking will help the conference position itself among the top Group of Five leagues.