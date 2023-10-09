Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns WR Dalen Cambre Won the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had a huge win this past Saturday against G.J. Kinne, TJ Finley, and Texas State. Louisiana won 34-30 in an extremely nerve-racking ball game, and I was legitimately biting my nails the entire time. The Cajuns needed to make a stop in the 4th Quarter. The score was 30-28 before special teams player and STM alum Dalen Cambre blocked a Texas State punt that allowed Zeon Chriss to go down and take the lead.

Dalen Cambre was recognized for his huge play against Texas State. Cambre was named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week.

Cambre is a Lafayette boy who went to St. Thomas More. He plays WR normally for the Cajuns but has been playing special teams. Cambre has taken that role in stride and has been ready whenever his number is called. And without Cambre then the Cajuns wouldn't have beaten Texas State.

With this win against Texas State, the Cajuns are 4-2 overall, and 1-1 in the Sun Belt. The Cajuns are off this weekend and will retake the field on October 21st against another Sun Belt opponent Georgia State.