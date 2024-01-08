The new United Football League announced today the results of the first phase of its player dispersal process that was held on January 5, outlining the initial rosters for each team in the new league as a result of the merger between the XFL and USFL.

A glance at the rosters of the eight teams shows three former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have made teams -- Raymond Calais, Chris Smith, and Ja'Marcus Bradley.

Raymond Calais Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images loading...

Raymond Calais - Michigan Panthers

The 25-year-old Calais was a 7th-round pick in 2020 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He never played in a regular season game for the Bucs and would later sign with the Rams, where he played in four regular season games, primarily as a kick returner.

The speedster running back/kick returner was placed on injured reserve before the 2021 season with the Rams but technically was part of their Super Bowl LVI-winning team.

He's bounced around since then, unfortunately, seeing little playing time.

In 2023, he was with the DC Defenders (XFL) and BC Lions (2023). He signed with the Michigan Panthers on November 6, 2023, with hopes of resurrecting his career.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

Chris Smith

Running back/kick returner Smith was with the Ragin' Cajuns from 2018-2022 and went undrafted after graduation. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL as an unrestricted free agent but was waived before training camp.

In June 2023, Smith was selected by the San Antonio Brahmas as part of the XFL Rookie Draft.

Ja'Marcus Bradley Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images loading...

Ja'Marcus Bradley

Bradley, a wide receiver, went undrafted after the 2020 season but would sign with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 8 games total over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, notching 9 receptions for 124 yards with two kickoff returns for 49 yards total.

He spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022-23 but didn't see the field. On December 14, 2023, Bradley was signed by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

The 2024 UFL teams will consist of the following:

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Each team was allowed to protect 42 players from their 2023 rosters and then were allowed to select up to 20 players from the rosters of teams within their previous league that will not be moving forward into the 2024 season.

Several players from other Louisiana schools including several from LSU and most of the state's football-playing universities made initial rosters.

That list includes the following:

Darren Evans - DB - LSU (Birmingham Stallions)

Cyril Grayson - WR - LSU (Houston Roughnecks)

Colby Richardson - CB - LSU (Houston Roughnecks)

Derrick Dillon - WR - LSU (Memphis Showboats)

Danny Etling - QB - LSU (Michigan Panthers)

Kevin Toliver - DB - LSU (San Antonio Brahmas)

Vadal Alexander - G - LSU (St. Louis Battlehawks)

Adam Sparks - DB - Louisiana-Monroe (D.C. Defenders)

O'Shea Dugas - G - Louisiana Tech (Birmingham Stallions)

J'Mar Smith - QB - Louisiana Tech (Birmingham Stallions)

Kentrell Brice - DB - Louisiana Tech (D.C. Defenders)

Isaiah Chambers - DE - McNeese St (Houston Roughnecks)

Jair Joseph - G - Nicholls St (Houston Roughnecks)

Jazz Ferguson - WR - Northwestern St. (D.C. Defenders)

Morgan Ellison - RB - SE Louisiana (Arlington Renegades)

Cole Kelley - QB - SE Louisiana (Memphis Showboats)