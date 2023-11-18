A lot was made about sideline reporters this week.

Charissa Thompson went on the Pardon My Take podcast and said she had made up reports when she didn't get a chance to speak with the coaches coming out after halftime.

The blowback was immediate and ferocious.

One thing that wasn’t mentioned during the Thompson journalistic discussion is the danger of being on the sidelines. We’ve seen plenty of players crash into coaches and camera people getting the highlights of the game.

Unfortunately for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns radio network sideline reporter Cody Junot, he was in the wrong place at the wrong.

You can see Junot knows he is in trouble when Terrance Carter catches the pass for a touchdown.

Junot did bounce right back up and reported he was ok on the Cajuns radio broadcast.