(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football will bring the energy to Cajun Field for their much-anticipated Homecoming Game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The matchup, scheduled for Saturday, November 9, scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m., promising an action-packed afternoon as the Ragin' Cajuns aim to continue their strong season with a Sun Belt Conference victory.

Louisiana (6-1, 3-0 SBC) is heading into this Homecoming clash with momentum on their side. They’ll first face Texas State in an upcoming nationally televised game on Tuesday, October 29, before setting sights on Arkansas State.

Game Time and Broadcast Information

Kickoff for the Homecoming Game is set for 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 9, at Cajun Field in Lafayette. Fans unable to attend can catch all the action live on ESPN+, ensuring that supporters everywhere can cheer on the Ragin' Cajuns as they strive to protect their home turf.

How to Listen and Watch

Beyond the televised broadcast on ESPN+, Ragin’ Cajuns fans can stay connected with the latest updates, analysis, and play-by-play by listening on the 103.3 The Goat app, as well as more information through the #GeauxCajuns app, available for both iOS and Android devices. Downloading the app will also give fans access to live stats, updates, and all things Cajuns football.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Homecoming Game, as well as for Louisiana’s other remaining home matchups against South Alabama (November 16) and Troy (November 23), are available now. Starting as low as $15, tickets can be purchased through the official Ragin' Cajuns website at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or through their social media channels on Facebook, X/Twitter, and Instagram.

