(PHILADELPHIA, Pa) - The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of Erath native Elijah Mitchell, who participated in the team's post-draft Rookie Camp on a tryout basis before earning a roster spot. Mitchell enters his sixth NFL season at 28 years old and will wear No. 38 in Philadelphia

What Mitchell Did at Louisiana

Mitchell left Lafayette as one of the most productive backs in program history. He finished his collegiate career with 527 carries for 3,267 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry across four seasons. His best year in a Cajun uniform came as a junior in 2019, when he led the team with 1,147 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, helping Louisiana break the school record for total rushing yards in a single season. He earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in his senior season before heading to the NFL Draft.

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His NFL Career So Far

The 49ers drafted Mitchell in the sixth round in 2021, and played four seasons in San Francisco, rushing for 1,523 yards on 327 carries with nine touchdowns and a 4.7 yards per carry average. His rookie season was his best, putting up 963 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season before adding 169 more yards in the playoffs. He spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in one game before landing this opportunity in Philadelphia.

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The Road Ahead in Philly

Mitchell joins a deep Eagles backfield that includes Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley and Dameon Pierce. The path to carries is not easy, but Mitchell is a proven NFL back with postseason experience and plenty left in the tank. Cajun fans should be rooting for him to make the most of it.