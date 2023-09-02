The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2023 season certainly got off to a good start. Running Back Dre’lyn Washington scored on their second play of the season, a 62-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead just 3:05 into the game.

From there it was an uneven game, marred by turnovers, but the Cajuns did come away with the win 38-13 over the Northwestern State Demons.

Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge, back in 9 months following knee surgery, passed for 3 touchdowns and ran one in. Wooldridge finished 14-32, 223 yards and 3 TD.

Wooldridge also played a little defense, sort of.

Cajuns running back Zylan Perry fumbled inside the Northwestern State 10 yard line, but Wooldridge prevented a touchdown, running down Cadillac Rhone after a 77 yard return. Louisiana’s defense held and forced the Demons to kick a short field goal.

The Cajuns scored their second touchdown of the game when Wooldridge ran to his right for 24 yards and a 14-3 lead.

On their next drive, Louisiana made it 21-3 when Wooldridge connected with Robert Williams for a 32 yard touchdown pass. It was Williams first career touchdown catch for the Cajuns.

Louisiana did have issues hanging on to the football. In addition to Perry’s fumble, Jake Bernard fumbled a punt and Wooldridge threw an interception.

Defensively, the Cajuns were extremely stingy allowing only 100 yards in the 1st Half and 187 overall. In fact, Northwestern State tied a school record with 11 punts.

Wooldridge's 2nd TD pass of the night was a 50 yard strike to streaking wide receiver Peter Leblanc.

Louisiana starts the season 1-0 and travels to Norfolk, Virginia for an early Sun Belt Conference game against Old Dominion next weekend. The Monarchs (0-1) lost to Virginia Tech 36-17.