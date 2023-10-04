Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Recruited Ponchatoula, La. Native TJ Finley

The 3-2 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are welcoming in the 4-1 high-flying Texas State Bobcats Saturday afternoon to Cajun Field. The Bobcats are the polar opposite of the Cajuns last opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Where the Gophers want to run it and limit the amount of plays their opponent has, Texas State wants to get up and down the field as quickly as possible. Usually through the air.

Texas State v UTSA Getty Images loading...

New Head Coach, GJ Kinne brought in a pair of transfers at QB. First up Malik Hornsby, the highly touted recruit who was behind KJ Jefferson at Arkansas.

Alabama v LSU Getty Images loading...

Following Spring Practice, Kinne went out and got former the well-travelled TJ Finley. Finley, a Ponchatoula, La. native began his college career with the LSU Tigers in 2020. He spent the last two seasons with the Auburn Tigers before heading to San Marcos to play for the Bobcats this season.

Alabama v Auburn Getty Images loading...

And it’s been quite the transformation for Finley. In 18 games played during his first three seasons of college football, Finley threw 12 touchdowns, but 10 interceptions. In just 5 games so far this year, Finley has 10 touchdowns and only one interception. In addition to almost 1400 yards passing, Finley is completing passes at his highest rate ever, 72.8%.

During Monday’s press conference, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Head Coach Mike Desormeaux was asked if they ever recruited Finley and is thrilled that he’s finally finding success playing college football.

Finley has Texas State among the nation’s leaders in scoring. The Bobcats are tops in the Sun Belt and 9th in the nation, scoring 43.4 points per game. They are 2nd in the Sun Belt, averaging 469.2 yards per game.

Kickoff of Saturday's Sun Belt clash is 2:30P with the pre-game coverage beginning at 12:30P on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns flagship station, 103.3 The Goat.