Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Rally Late for 34-30 Win Over Texas State

Lafayette, LA (103.3 The Goat) Down 30-21 in the 4th quarter, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns rally for a 34-30 victory over the Texas State Bobcats Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field.

Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Zeon Chriss started the comeback with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Rob Williams to bring Louisiana within two points at 30-28.

NCAA Football: UL Lafayette at Minnesota Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports loading...

On the ensuing Bobcats drive, the Cajuns’ defense forced Texas State to punt for the first time all game with just 4:33 remaining. But Louisiana wide receiver Dalen Cambre blocked the punt, giving the Cajuns on the ball on the Bobcats 22.

Four plays later, Chriss runs to his right and scores on an 8-yard touchdown, giving Louisiana their first lead of the game at 34-30. With 2:16 to go and all three of their timeouts, the Bobcats started on their own 21.

After allowing one 1st Down, Cajuns linebacker KC Ossai forced a fumble with Tyree Skipper recovering, basically sealing the game for Louisiana.

Chriss finished 13-17 with 3 touchdown passes in the air with 67 yards on 12 carries and another touchdown on the ground.

Although coming up short, Ponchatoula, Louisiana native TJ Finley was 30-40 for 326 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a costly interception. Bobcats Running back Ismail Mahdi was very impressive, running it 34 times for 188 and a touchdown.

NCAA Football: Texas State at Baylor Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports loading...

Louisiana improves to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Sun Belt. They’ll enjoy a week off before hosting Georgia State for Homecoming on October 21.