Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns QB Zeon Chriss – Broken Fibula

A preliminary report has Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Quarterback Zeon Chriss suffering a broken fibula in Saturday's game against Arkansas State. A more definitive diagnosis will happen once the team returns to Lafayette.

Chriss was injured at the beginning of the 4th quarter when Red Wolves defensive end Thurman Geathers while making a tackle on Chriss, landed on Chriss’ lower right leg.

Chandler Fields replaced Chriss in the game on Saturday and figures to be Louisiana’s starting quarterback moving forward.

Chriss started the season as the Ragin’ Cajuns backup quarterback and was called into duty when Ben Wooldridge suffered a foot injury against UAB. Chriss led Louisiana to back to back victories over the Blazers and Buffalo before losing to Minnesota.

The Cajuns were down 10 points in the 4th quarter to Texas State before Chriss led a furious comeback and a 34-30 victory. It appeared Chriss was going to catapult Louisiana to another comeback against Georgia State, but threw an interception in the end zone.

Last weekend, Chriss and the Cajuns defense combined to beat South Alabama 33-20. Chriss threw a pair of touchdowns while the defense forced five turnovers.

So far this season, Chriss was 102-153 in the air for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 492 yards and six more touchdowns.

Before leaving the game on Saturday, Chriss was 12-17 for 171 yards and one touchdown pass. He also ran for 16 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Fields won’t have much time to get ready for the Cajuns next game as they’ll host Southern Miss this Thursday at Cajun Field.

The Cajuns lost Saturday afternoon 37-17 to Arkansas State to fall to 5-4 on the season and 2-3 in the Sun Belt.