Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Pick Up OL Commit From Texas

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns picked up a commit from Texas early Friday afternoon.

Devron “DJay” Williams Jr tweeted he is committing to the Cajuns for the 2024 Class. Williams a 3-star from Aledo,TX, joins his brother, Quinton, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman with the Cajuns.

Listed at 6’4” 295 lbs, Williams has played tackle and guard. He had offers from Arizona State, Memphis and Louisiana Tech, but narrowed it down to UTSA and Louisiana last week.

