Following last week’s 38-13 over Northwestern State, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns needed to clean up the offense. Too many 3 & outs and only 5 for 15 on 3rd Down. However, offense wasn’t an issue against Old Dominion. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense couldn’t get a stop

Old Dominion scored on 6 of their 9 possessions en route to a 38-31 victory over Louisiana.

The Cajuns did have 1st and Goal with under a minute remaining, but Ben Wooldridge’s 4th down pass fell short.

Wooldridge was much more efficient against ODU, 25-36 with, 2 passing touchdowns and another on the ground, but couldn’t keep up with ODU because their offense spread the Cajuns defense out.

Monarchs QB Grant Wilson was an efficient 13-19, 247 yards and 4 TDs and was complimented by running back Keshawn Wicks. Wicks ran 17 times for 105 yards.

ODU wide receiver Reymello Murphy had a pair of scores, including a 61-yd touchdown that gave the Monarchs a 31-17 3rd quarter lead.

Cajuns got off to a great start, driving 75 yards on 9 plays with Wooldridge finding Harvey Broussard in the corner of the end zone for 7-0 lead less than 4 minutes into the game.

Old Dominion responded and very quickly, needing only 0:26 to go 55 yards to score the tying touchdown.

One week after forcing Northwestern to tie a school record with 11 punts, Old Dominion only punted twice, the first one coming halfway through the 3rd quarter.

Ragin’ Cajuns fall to 1-1 and will play in Birmingham against UAB next Saturday.

Old Dominion improves to 1-1 and snaps a 7-game losing streak dating back to October 2022.