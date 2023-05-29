Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Heading to the Miami Regional

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns made the NCAA Baseball Tournament earning an at large birth and heading to the Miami Regional. The Cajuns play the Texas Longhorns 1P CT Friday afternoon. The host Hurricanes and Maine Black Bears fill out the regional.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (40-22) won four games in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, with the two biggest coming on Saturday; a sweep of regional host Coastal Carolina, propelling them into the Championship game Sunday afternoon against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles prevailed 6-2 to win the title

Louisiana was among the last four to get into the tournament along with fellow Sun Belt member Troy, the Arizona Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners.

The winner of the Miami Regional will face the winner of the Stanford Regional. In addition to the host Cardinal, Texas A&M, San Jose State Spartans and Cal-State Fullerton are in that region.

Last season the Ragin’ Cajuns earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Sun Belt Tournament. This year, they had to wait until Sunday’s Selection Show to find out their fate.

In 2022, Louisiana was sent to the College Station Regional and won their first game 7-6 over Texas Christian University, but lost their next two games. Texas A&M beat the Ragin’ Cajuns 9-6 and the TCU exacted revenge with a 6-1 win, ending Louisiana’s season.

